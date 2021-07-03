Time to apply for Vahana Mitra aid extended

VIJAYAWADA

03 July 2021 00:55 IST

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said that the last date for applying for financial assistance under YSR Vahana Mitra 2021-22 second phase had been extended till July 6.

In a statement, the Minister said autorickshaw, taxi and maxi=cab drivers-cum-owners eligible for the benefit could apply at their respective village or ward secretariats with relevant documents. He said the Chief Minister had disbursed financial assistance to the tune of ₹249 crore to 2,48,468 beneficiaries of the scheme on June 15 for the year 2021-22.

