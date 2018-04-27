Time slot system from May first week: TTD JEO

The time slot token system in the Sarva Darshan of Lord Venkateswara is all set to be introduced on a permanent basis in the first week of May.

The main intention behind introduction of the system is to relieve the pilgrims from spending long hours in the darshan lines and enable them to choose the day and time of their choice in the darshan of the presiding deity. The tokens will be issued on an hourly basis everyday.

At present, the devotees, who prefer to have the darshan of the deity along the sarva darshan (Dharma darsanam) queue lines are rather forced to spend about eight to 10 hours on normal days as against 15 to 18 hours and sometimes even more during the weekends, festive occasions and on the days of heavy rush. The introduction of the time slot token system will bring down the waiting hours to more or less to two hours subject to the turnout of pilgrims.

Trial run

The TTD had also conducted a week-long trial run of the system in December last which had yielded positive results. A total of 117 token issuing counters have been set up both at Tirumala and Tirupati for the purpose.

The Supreme Court’s recent interim orders on Aadhaar linkage had nevertheless upset the TTD plans which by then had already incorporated a provision for the mentioning of the 12 digit Aadhaar number in its online application and had planned to launch the system on March 18 coinciding with Ugadi festival.

After carefully mulling over the legal complications, the TTD for the present has decided to accept either the Aadhaar or the voter ID card in the issuance of the online darshan tokens.

As part of the preparatory arrangements, the TTD on Wednesday soft launched the system.

Hundreds of employees of both the TTD as well as the TCS — the masterminds behind the concept — availed themselves of the tokens to identify and plug the deficiencies if any.

The TTD has also resolved to issue over 500 to 1,000 tokens to the pilgrims reaching the town before 6 a.m. every day for another one week with an intention to take a practical approach with regard to the difficulties if any in the implementation of the new system.

According to the Tirumala-based TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju, a final decision with regard to the date of introduction would be announced by the new Trust Board which would be sworn-in on April 28. In the meantime, the TTD will focus in procuring and installing the finger print devices at the counters.