Time ripe for united struggle to end BJP rule: A.P. CPI leader

All sections of people unhappy with Modi government, say party leaders

Communist Party of India State Secretary K. Ramakrishna paying tributes to martyrs during the party’s Prakasam district unit conference at Kanigiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

All sections of people unhappy with Modi government, say party leaders

Communist Party of India(CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday underscored the need for all Left, secular and democratic parties to unite to launch a protracted struggle to end the “anti-people” Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s rule at the Centre that was all out to “rewrite the Constitution” to suit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak’s sectarian agenda.

Taking part in the party’s Prakasam district conference at Kanigiri, held after a break of two years, Mr. Ramakrishna opined that all sections of people were dissatisfied with the Narendra Modi government, which, they said, if returned to power in 2024, would rewrite the Constitution to further its “communal agenda”.

Common people faced severe hardships in the wake of the unprecedented increase in the price of all essential commodities, he said, adding that the BJP-led government that promised to double the income of farmers remained a mute spectator to unabated suicides by farmers.

Disputing Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s assertion that the State’s financial position was not alarming as projected by Opposition parties, he challenged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to come out with a White Paper on the State’s finances to disprove that the State was going the “Sri Lanka way”.

The ruling YSRCP, which came to power promising to impose prohibition, raked in a mullah by selling sub-standard liquor in State-run shops, endangering the lives of people, he charged.

He also said that the party would hold its state conference in Visakhapatnam between August 26 and 28 and its all India conference in Vijayawada between October 14 and 18.