Time for YSRCP to do some soul-searching: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

30 May 2020 23:23 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday said that the completion of the YSR Congress Party’s one year in office was an occasion “not to celebrate but instead a time to conduct a soul-searching exercise”.

“The court’s rap on the ruling party’s knuckles should instil some sense in the government at least now,” the TDP leader said, referring to the High Court order reinstating N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner.

In a separate press conference, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reneged on all the promises that he had made to the people of the State before the elections.