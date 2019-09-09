Time for YSRCP to act on TDP ‘misdeeds’: BJP

Instead of indulging in mere criticism, the YSR Congress Party government should expose the ‘misdeeds’ committed by the TDP during its five-year rule and punish them as per law.

“Whether it is Polavaram, Pattiseema or construction of capital at Amaravati, the State government should bring those who embezzled public funds to book howsoever big they are,” BJP State general secretary S. Suresh Reddy told reporters here on Sunday.

Terming Amaravati as a ‘very big’ scandal, he alleged that the YSRCP government should spell out its action plan to expose the irregularities committed by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his close lieutenants after coming to power in 2014.

Stating that the people had voted for YSRCP to bring about a change, he commented that during the first 100 days of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the BJP had not found anything significant so far. He said the BJP government at Centre had already cautioned the State against resorting to reverse tendering and the adverse impact of cancelling the contract for construction of the Polavaram project.

To a question, he said “as of now we don’t find any difference between the TDP and the YSRCP. Instead of Janma Bhoomi committees, the present government is appointing grama/ward volunteers just to use them to further the interest of the ruling party.”

Article 370

Mr. Reddy said the BJP launched Jana Jagaran and Jana Sampark Abhiyans for a month from September 1 across the country to create awareness on the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 and 35A removing special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said during the campaign, they not only hold public meetings but also meet intellectuals and representatives of various parties to tell them facts about the Centre’s decision. Blaming certain Opposition parties for spreading falsehood over the decision, he said the special status was purely temporary and continued for over seven decades.