Time for secular, democratic forces to join hands: Raja

‘Need for a strong and effective alternative to BJP by 2024’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) perceives a suffocating environment across the country due to the presence of “fascist rulers” at the top.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, party general secretary D. Raja accused the ruling dispensation led by the BJP at the Centre of trampling upon the rights of the opposition parties and dubbing those raising their voice against the government as “anti national.”

Mr. Raju wanted the secular and democratic forces to unite, to provide a strong and effective alternative by the year 2024.

Announcing the conduct of the party’s 24th national convention in Vijayawada in October next, Mr. Raja said the country would be eagerly watching the proceedings of the meeting to decide the alternative course of action.

Dig at Jagan

Accusing the YSRCP government in the State of remaining subservient to the BJP at the Centre, Mr. Raja wondered what benefits had the government achieved for the State by remaining so.

He charged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with creating “unnecessary ruckus” on the Amaravati issue, and pointed out that it was the CPI that had made the first-ever resolution for Amaravati as the sole capital.

Accusing the Union and State governments of remaining indifferent to the recent floods, Mr. Raja said he would lead a delegation to New Delhi on December 14 and 15 and seek support to and rehabilitation for the flood victims.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and assistant secretary M. Nageswara Rao, district Secretary A. Rama Naidu, and executive members Chinnam Penchalaiah and Murali took part.

At a round table conducted later, Mr. Ramakrishna asserted that a public meeting would be held in Tirupati on December 17 expressing support to Amaravati as the sole capital, and faulted the district police for denying permission for the same.

He warned the government against tabling the ‘three capitals’ bill again, in the garb of clearing the technical glitches.