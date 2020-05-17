Time for reform

Vijayawada

17 May 2020 22:16 IST

High-power committee has already started consultations with experts from various sections on safety and other aspects regarding the gas leak incident, and its report is also expected to suggest reforms for hazardous industrial units

The gas leak accident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam has brought to the fore the need for review of safety in and around the industrial units, particularly those dealing with substances with a potential threat to the ecosystem in the State.

The government has constituted a high-power committee led by the Special Chief Secretary (Forest, Environment and Science and Technology) Neerab Kumar Prasad as the chairman and four others, Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand, AP Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Vivek Yadav and Commissioner of Police Visakhapatnam R.K. Meena, as the members.

All the departments concerned are looking forward to the findings of the committee regarding the company’s adherence to safety protocols and the committee’s suggestions to avoid such accidents in future. Any policy changes could be suggested or considered by any department only after the high-power committee submits its report to the government, a top official said.

Apart from focussing

on the latest incident and the issues around it, the committee is also supposed to come up with observations and suggestions for similar industrial plants in the State.

The committee which got down to work immediately has held discussions with the representatives of various NGOs, environmentalists, public health activists and industries’ associations besides industry experts from academic institutions.

Suggestions from public

Further, it has also sought suggestions or any kind of inputs from experts as well as the public. Suggestions can be sent to the email address convenorhpc@gmail.com. The committee is supposed to submit its report in a month’s time.

As far as the role of the Pollution Control Board is concerned, it is responsible for issuing consent for establishment and operation to a particular industry under the Water Act and Air Act. Environmental Clearance would be issued by the Central government.