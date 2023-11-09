HamberMenu
Time for officials to act on duplicate entries in electoral rolls: Nellore MLA

Jagan’s government enjoys support of all sections of people; no need for YSRCP to stuff electoral rolls with bogus votes, asserts the former Minister

November 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore city MLA and former Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar on Thursday urged the Election Commission to act swiftly to remove duplicate entries of his name in the electoral rolls of three places.

Addressing the media here, he clarified that on the eve of the 2019 elections, he had submitted a declaration to retain in the electoral roll the entry of his name with the surname in the constituency and remove other entries.

He said it was unfortunate that the opposition parties were raking up a needless controversy over a non-issue. ‘’I am not a person to cast bogus vote,’‘ he asserted, adding that there was no need for the ruling party to resort to any electoral malpractices as alleged by opposition parties. ‘‘The Jagan Mohan Reddy government enjoys the support of all sections of people,’‘ he said.

