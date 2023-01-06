ADVERTISEMENT

Time extended for e-lottery of MIG plots in Mangalagiri till Jan. 20 

January 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

The AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) extended the last date for submitting applications to participate in the e-lottery for allotment of MIG plots in the Jagananna smart township at Mangalagiri in Guntur district till January 20.

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav made an announcement to that effect on Friday.

Further details can be obtained from the websites https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in and https://crda.ap.gov.in or by contacting the CRDA office phone number 0866 - 2527124.

CONNECT WITH US