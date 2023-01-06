HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time extended for e-lottery of MIG plots in Mangalagiri till Jan. 20 

January 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

The AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) extended the last date for submitting applications to participate in the e-lottery for allotment of MIG plots in the Jagananna smart township at Mangalagiri in Guntur district till January 20.

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav made an announcement to that effect on Friday.

Further details can be obtained from the websites https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in and https://crda.ap.gov.in or by contacting the CRDA office phone number 0866 - 2527124.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / housing plots

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.