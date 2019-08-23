TIM paper rolls: severe action against those responsible, says TTD Chairman

Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that severe action will be taken against those who were responsible for TIM paper rolls with details of welfare schemes for minorities, including subsidised visits to Mecca and Jerusalem, being sold in Tirumala.

He reiterated what the Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas said that the tender for the paper rolls was finalised during the TDP regime.

In a series of tweets, the TTD Chairman said that a contract to promote government schemes on TIM paper rolls with the name of the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was finalised then itself.

This particular contract was given to a firm by name Marven Creative Services. According to the contract issued by the previous government, a total of 60,000 TIM paper rolls were to be printed with details of welfare schemes for minorities along with the name of the then Chief Minister.

This was how the advertisement campaigns ended up on the back of bus tickets, Mr. Subba Reddy tweeted.

‘Immeasurable damage’

Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Hindu sentiment was undermined during the TDP rule.

Besides the demolition of nearly 50 Hindu temples, ‘tantric pujas’ were held in Kanakadurga temple, Mr. Vishnu said.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana walked into a trap set by the TDP, Mr. Vishnu said.