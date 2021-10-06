Andhra Pradesh

‘Tika Express’ programme launched in city

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has launched a week-long ‘Tika Express’ programme under which mobile vaccination centres will reach out to the public in targeted areas of the city, on Tuesday.

VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the Tika Express vehicles were launched to reach out to the people in areas where there was poor vaccine coverage.

He said vaccine coverage was poor in areas like Vambay Colony, Lambadipet, New RR Pet, Kothapeta, Christurajpuram, Bhimanavari Peta, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Patamata and other areas compared to other areas of the city.

He said the mobile centres manned by ASHA workers and ANMs will reach out to people in these areas and administer vaccines to the beneficiaries. He asked the public to make use of the service and get vaccinated. The Tika Express service will be available till October 12


