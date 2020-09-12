Tighten security, temple officials told

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday asked the Simhachalam temple officials to ensure security with 24x7 CC cameras.
Speaking to the media after having darshan at the temple, he said vigilance and temple security officials were asked to make frequent inspections.
Speaking about the Antarvedi temple incident, he said that it was unfortunate. He said following the incident, security at all temples was stepped up.
He warned that stern action would be taken against those indulging in such anti-social activities. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already ordered a CBI inquiry into the incident and the government was committed to protecting the temple properties.
YSR Aasara Week
Later, the Minister participated in YSR Aasara Week at Gidijala where he distributed cheques to self-help groups. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there were 37,891 members in 3,631 groups in Bheemili constituency. He said ₹30 crore was released for payments under the first phase. Joint Collector Govinda Rao and RDO P. Kishore were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath