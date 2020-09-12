Tighten security, temple officials told

Stern action will be taken against those indulging in anti-social activities: Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday asked the Simhachalam temple officials to ensure security with 24x7 CC cameras.

Speaking to the media after having darshan at the temple, he said vigilance and temple security officials were asked to make frequent inspections.

Speaking about the Antarvedi temple incident, he said that it was unfortunate. He said following the incident, security at all temples was stepped up.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those indulging in such anti-social activities. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already ordered a CBI inquiry into the incident and the government was committed to protecting the temple properties.

YSR Aasara Week

Later, the Minister participated in YSR Aasara Week at Gidijala where he distributed cheques to self-help groups. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there were 37,891 members in 3,631 groups in Bheemili constituency. He said ₹30 crore was released for payments under the first phase. Joint Collector Govinda Rao and RDO P. Kishore were present.