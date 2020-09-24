Tight vigil at places of worship in Prakasam

Ongole DSP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad taking stock of security arrangements at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Singarayakonda on Wednesday.

ONGOLE

24 September 2020 08:21 IST

Prakasam SP asks personnel to draw up suspect list

The Prakasam police have stepped up vigil to prevent any untoward incidents at the places of worship in the wake of violent incidents in some temples elsewhere in the State.

A team of personnel led by Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V.V.N.V. Prasad visited many temples including the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy shrine at Singarayakonda and took stock of the security arrangements.

Reviewing the situation on Wednesday, Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal warned the personnel of strict action if any religious clashes occurred under their jurisdiction.

Advertising

Advertising

CCTV surveillance

He suggested that CCTV cameras be installed at all religious places including prayer halls, chariots, idols and other important places and police patrolling be intensified.

“The personnel deployed at the grassroots level should visit the places of worship regularly and initiate measures such as preparing suspect list, conducting counseling session and posting police pickets in sensitive areas, to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Mr. Kaushal.

‘Scan social media’

The SP also wanted the police to monitor the messages being circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media sites and take stern action against those individuals who misuse the platforms for spreading hatred.

The SP also appealed to the people to dial 100 or 9121102266 to pass on information about the persons spreading religious hatred, adding that the identity of the informants would be kept confidential.