Tight vigil at Central govt. offices, ARO in Guntur

Vehicles were allowed after a thorough screening

Police maintained a tight vigil at various Central government organisations, defence-related and army recruiting offices across the district to prevent any untoward incidents during the Bharat bandh called on Monday against the Agnipath scheme.

In Guntur city, the roads leading to the Army Recruiting Office at Syamala Nagar were cordoned off and police personnel and Central Armed Reserve police were deployed in the area. Vehicles were allowed after a thorough screening.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez directed senior police officials to maintain a tight vigil at the railway stations and government offices.

In Narasaraopet, SP Y. Ravisankara Reddy instructed the police to be vigilant and monitor all social media handles carefully.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal directed all officers to take required safety measures at the railway stations, BSNL offices, post offices, banks, ATMs and other Central government offices across the district.