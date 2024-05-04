ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security to be in place for Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada, says Police Commissioner

May 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow on M.G. Road from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to Benz Circle on May 8

The Hindu Bureau

NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Collector S. Dilli Rao and other officers reviewing security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming roadshow in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that foolproof security will be ensured for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada scheduled for May 8. T

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister will hold the roadshow at M.G. Road (Bandar Road) from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to Benz Circle, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The Commissioner, along with NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Adhiraj Singh Rana, K. Srinivas Rao and other officers reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming roadshow on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police are also making tight security arrangements for Modi’s public meetings scheduled at Vemagiri near Rajahmundry and Kasimkota in Anakapalli district, on May 6. He will also participate in another election campaign (public meeting) at Rajampeta of Annamayya district on May 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US