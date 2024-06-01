Tight security measures in place for counting day, says Kurnool SP

Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Krishnakanth, on Saturday, announced that extensive security measures are in place for the counting of votes at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool City on June 4 (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting process will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the SP said, adding that he had inspected the traffic diversion arrangements around the counting centre and parking spaces have been allocated for those involved in vote-counting.

Residents have been advised to take alternative routes due to the traffic diversion, as starting from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, only vehicles belonging to the counting staff, officers, constituency candidates, and their agents for the eight Assembly constituencies and one Parliament Constituency will be allowed to approach Rayalaseema University from Nandyala Road via Nandyala check-post.

Other motorists will not be permitted on the Nandyala check-post, G. Pullareddy Engineering College, 100 feet Dinnedevarapadu-Nandyala Road, B. Tandrapadu Road, and Kumalala Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.