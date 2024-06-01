ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security measures in place for counting day, says Kurnool SP

Updated - June 01, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

The SP inspects the traffic diversion arrangements around Rayalaseema University, which is the counting centre

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth inspecting the traffic diversion arrangements at Kurnool city on Saturday.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Krishnakanth, on Saturday, announced that extensive security measures are in place for the counting of votes at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool City on June 4 (Tuesday).

The counting process will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the SP said, adding that he had inspected the traffic diversion arrangements around the counting centre and parking spaces have been allocated for those involved in vote-counting.

Residents have been advised to take alternative routes due to the traffic diversion, as starting from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, only vehicles belonging to the counting staff, officers, constituency candidates, and their agents for the eight Assembly constituencies and one Parliament Constituency will be allowed to approach Rayalaseema University from Nandyala Road via Nandyala check-post.

Other motorists will not be permitted on the Nandyala check-post, G. Pullareddy Engineering College, 100 feet Dinnedevarapadu-Nandyala Road, B. Tandrapadu Road, and Kumalala Road.

