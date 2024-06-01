GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tight security measures in place for counting day, says Kurnool SP

The SP inspects the traffic diversion arrangements around Rayalaseema University, which is the counting centre

Updated - June 01, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth inspecting the traffic diversion arrangements at Kurnool city on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth inspecting the traffic diversion arrangements at Kurnool city on Saturday.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Krishnakanth, on Saturday, announced that extensive security measures are in place for the counting of votes at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool City on June 4 (Tuesday).

The counting process will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the SP said, adding that he had inspected the traffic diversion arrangements around the counting centre and parking spaces have been allocated for those involved in vote-counting.

Residents have been advised to take alternative routes due to the traffic diversion, as starting from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, only vehicles belonging to the counting staff, officers, constituency candidates, and their agents for the eight Assembly constituencies and one Parliament Constituency will be allowed to approach Rayalaseema University from Nandyala Road via Nandyala check-post.

Other motorists will not be permitted on the Nandyala check-post, G. Pullareddy Engineering College, 100 feet Dinnedevarapadu-Nandyala Road, B. Tandrapadu Road, and Kumalala Road.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Kurnool / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.