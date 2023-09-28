HamberMenu
Tight security in place for Jagan’s programme in Vijayawada on September 29

The Chief Minister will be disbursing financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme at Vidyadharapuram

September 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Policemen checking the venue where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be disbursing Vahana Mitra aid to the beneficiaries, at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Policemen checking the venue where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be disbursing Vahana Mitra aid to the beneficiaries, at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The NTR Police Commissionerate has made elaborate security arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour in the city on September 29 (Friday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, at the Mini Stadium at Vidyadharapuram.

Police Commissioner Kantha Rana Tata, who reviewed the arrangements on Thursday, directed the officers to make fool-proof arrangements for the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs attending the programme.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Vishal Gunni and Ajita Vajendla instructed the Additional DCPs, Assistant Commissioners of Police, CIs and other officers to take measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

In the wake of the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP leaders’ protests at different places across the State, the police made tight security arrangements for the meeting.

Special Branch Additional DCP G.V. Ramana Murthy, Traffic ADCP D. Prasad, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Hanumantha Rao and other officers were among those who reviewed the arrangements.

