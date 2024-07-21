ADVERTISEMENT

Tight security in place for Assembly, Council sessions in Andhra Pradesh

Published - July 21, 2024 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Additional forces have been deployed and security heightened at hotels where Ministers are staying, says Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekara Babu

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Legislative Assembly will convene for a three-day session beginning July 22, at Velagapudi in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Police of NTR District and Guntur have arranged tight security for the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council session scheduled to begin on July 22 (Monday).

Police inspected the roads and culverts en route the Assembly and deployed additional forces.

NTR Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekara Babu, Guntur district Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar and other officers reviewed security at various places including the Assembly building.

“Pickets have been arranged at Prakasam Barrage. Police will thoroughly check vehicles at different points. Besides, security has been increased at hotels where the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs have checked in,” Mr. Rajashekara Babu told The Hindu on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapatrudu and Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju directed the police and the security officers to make foolproof arrangements for the legislative sessions.

“As many as 88 first-time MLAs are attending the Assembly sessions, and the security personnel have been instructed to make arrangements to identify them,” the Speaker said.

At a review meeting, Mr. Ayyannapatrudu, directed the officers to allow only those visitors who have passes.

Mr. Moshen Raju asked the police to verify the functioning of the CCTV cameras arranged on the Assembly premises and take all measures for peaceful conduct of the sessions.

