March 15, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) Examination, which is scheduled from March 18 to 30. According to NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, 33,007 students will appear for the exam in 178 centres.

Examinations will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. The Collector said at a joint press conference with the Education Department officers on Friday that special buses have been arranged for the students’ convenience. Students can travel for free by producing their hall tickets.

Closed circuit televisions will be arranged, and flying squads and route officers have been deputed. He said that students are requested not to carry mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination halls.

Assistant Commissioner (Government Examinations) K.V.N. Kumar said that Chief Superintendents and invigilators should not use cell phones in the examination halls. They can use their mobile phones outside the centres in case of emergency, he said.

District Education Officer (DEO) U.V. Subba Rao has said that candidates who resorted to malpractice and those who abet copying would be booked under The Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act 25, of 1997.

Assistant Commissioner (Government Examinations), M. David Raju, has said that 26,507 students will appear for the Tenth class examinations in 151 centres in Krishna district.

‘C’ Category Centres

Of the total, 53 ‘C’ Category Centres (which were located far away from police stations) are in Krishna district. According to Krishna district District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana, a sitting squad with a custodian and a vehicle would be provided to ‘C’ Category Centres.

“Besides, criminal cases would be booked against the accused, who are liable for three years imprisonment,” the DEO said.

“A Bar Code will be given for all pages in the question papers to prevent malpractice. If the question paper is leaked, the officers can easily identify from which centre and student it came,” Mr. David Raju said.

The Assistant Commissioner said staff on examination duty should possess ID cards.

Section 144

Mr. Dilli Rao said that all examination centres would make first aid kits, medicines, and ORS packets available, as well as drinking water, ventilation, toilets, infrastructure, and other facilities.

Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata has said that Section 144 Cr.Pc. will be in force, and persons shall not move in groups at the centres. He warned that photostat centres should be closed and stern action should be taken against the violators.

