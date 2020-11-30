Andhra Pradesh

Tight security in place for A.P. Assembly session

Policemen checking the Karakatta Road, which leads to the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly, at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Guntur and Vijayawada City Police have put in place tight security for the winter session of the Legislative Assembly, which will begin from Monday.

Police conducted vehicle checking on roads leading to the Assembly at Undavalli, Thullur, Velagapudi, Tadepalli, Prakasam Barrage and other places. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams conducted checking at the culverts and in the roadside bushes to prevent any untoward incident.

Additional forces have been deployed en route the Assembly. Police visited hotels and lodges and conducted checking.

Police will continue to conduct random checking of vehicles and have stepped up vigil near the Assembly. Police reviewed security in the capital villages on Sunday, senior officials said.

“We request the hotel and lodge owners to alert the police if any strangers or suspicious persons are found to have checked into their establishments in the last two days,” a police officer said.

