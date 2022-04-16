Andhra Pradesh

Tight security for Vice-President’s visit to A.P.

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal reviewed the security arrangements for Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the district.

The officers visited the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram, and discussed security aspects at different points in the airport.

They conducted a trial run from the airport to Atkur village and to Machilipatnam, where the Vice-President will participate in a series of programmes on April 17 (Sunday).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2022 6:03:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tight-security-for-vice-presidents-visit-to-ap/article65326490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY