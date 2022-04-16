Tight security for Vice-President’s visit to A.P.

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal reviewed the security arrangements for Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the district.

The officers visited the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram, and discussed security aspects at different points in the airport.

They conducted a trial run from the airport to Atkur village and to Machilipatnam, where the Vice-President will participate in a series of programmes on April 17 (Sunday).