Tight security for Vice-President’s visit to A.P.
Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal reviewed the security arrangements for Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the district.
The officers visited the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram, and discussed security aspects at different points in the airport.
They conducted a trial run from the airport to Atkur village and to Machilipatnam, where the Vice-President will participate in a series of programmes on April 17 (Sunday).
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.