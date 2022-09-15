Tight security for Assembly session

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 15, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All the roads leading to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Velagapudi were under surveillance as the police threw a security blanket in view of the monsoon session of the Legislature that began on Thursday.

The police set up pickets and inspected vehicles on various roads leading to the capital region. Tight security would be in place till the end of the sessions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police heightened the security keeping in view the resentment among the teachers and Amaravati farmers against the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app