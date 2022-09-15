Tight security for Assembly session

All the roads leading to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Velagapudi were under surveillance as the police threw a security blanket in view of the monsoon session of the Legislature that began on Thursday.

The police set up pickets and inspected vehicles on various roads leading to the capital region. Tight security would be in place till the end of the sessions.

The police heightened the security keeping in view the resentment among the teachers and Amaravati farmers against the government.