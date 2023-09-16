HamberMenu
Tight security at Ganesh pandals, nimajjanam points in Andhra Pradesh

About 40,000 idols are expected to be immersed across the State

September 16, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State police are making elaborate arrangements for the nine-day Ganesh Navarathri Utsavams be to celebrated from Monday (September 18).

Security will be tightened at the pandals during the Navarathri Utsavams and the Nimajjanam points along rivers Godavari and Krishna and canals. 

The police are taking measures to prevent traffic congestions and law-and-order problems at the pandals. The A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services (APSDRF) department will take steps to prevent fire accidents.

According to sources, about 40,000 Ganesh idols are expected to be installed in pandals across the State. Officials of the Revenue, Police, Irrigation and other departments reviewed arrangements for the celebrations.

Patrolling will be intensified and security will be provided at the ghats where the idols will be immersed. The AP-Transco will supply power for lighting and other uses and the municipal staff will maintain hygiene at the ghats.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and APSDRF will deploy teams at the ghats with rubber boats, ropes, inflated tubes and life jackets.

Sub-Collector Athidhi Singh has directed officers to arrange for barricades, boats, cranes, expert swimmers and medical camps at the ghats in NTR District. The police will monitor the situation through drones and CCTV cameras.

Control rooms would be set up to monitor the situation round the clock. The immersion will be done on the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th days, and heavy rush is expected on the ninth day, the Sub-Collector said.

