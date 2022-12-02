 Tight security arranged for President’s maiden visit to Tirupati

December 02, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tight security is in place in and around Tirupati ahead of the maiden visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu on December 4 and 5.

The presidential entourage is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam and arrive at the Renigunta airport by 8.40 p.m. on Sunday. After an overnight stay at Tirumala, Ms. Murmu will have the darshan of Sri Varaha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara and later offer prayers to cows at the ‘Saptha Go Mandiram’ at Alipiri downhill.

Ms. Murmu will later reach Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) and watch the stalls arranged on women empowerment and participate in an interaction with the students and faculty members at the varsity’s Indira Priyadarshini auditorium. Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy will formally receive the dignitary on behalf of the State government.

The district and police administration got into inspection mode on Friday to sterilise the spots scheduled to be visited by the President. Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, Joint Collector D.K. Balaji, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy, TTD’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer P. Narasimha Kishore, airport Director Raj Kishore and others reviewed the arrangements at the various venues.

