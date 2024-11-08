 />
Tight security ahead of Naidu’s Srisailam visit via seaplane

Published - November 08, 2024 08:28 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector G. Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana inspecting the arrangements for the launch of seaplane service from Vijayawada to Srisailam, at Patalaganga near Srisailam on Tuesday.

Tight security measures have been deployed across Nandyal district in view of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proposed visit to Srisailam on Saturday (November 9).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana monitored the security arrangements, four Greyhounds teams and ten Special Party teams combed the Srisailam dam, forest region and Pathala Ganga area. 523 police personnel have been deployed to inspect the forest region ahead of the VVIP visit.

The entire zone was divided into sectors and officials in the Inspector to Deputy Superintendent ranks were made in charge of each of the sectors. A 34-member bomb disposal squad is also in place to frisk the visitors, while hand-held and door-frame metal detectors are employed as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to land via the first-ever seaplane at ‘Pathala Ganga Boat House’ atop Srisailam, from where he will visit Bhramarambika Sametha Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

