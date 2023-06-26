ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger ventures into residential in A.P.’s Nandyal district, kills cow

June 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NANDYAL 

The Hindu Bureau

An adult tiger entered a residential area between Siddeswaram and Balapatippa villages in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district on Monday and killed a cow. Forest officials visited the spot, collected pugmarks and began to track the animal’s movement.

Over the past 15 days, a tiger attacked and killed three cows in Pedda Anantapuram village in Atmakur mandal, abutting the reserve forest under Nallamala’s Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Following the incident, Forest Department officials had visited all the fringe villages and asked the inhabitants to keep their cattle safe at night and not to graze them in the reserve forest area.

The department has been compensating the villagers for the loss of cattle in the wild animal attacks. The villagers, however, have demanded better protection from such attacks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US