Tiger ventures into residential in A.P.’s Nandyal district, kills cow

June 26, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NANDYAL

An adult tiger entered a residential area between Siddeswaram and Balapatippa villages in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district on Monday and killed a cow. Forest officials visited the spot, collected pugmarks and began to track the animal’s movement.

Over the past 15 days, a tiger attacked and killed three cows in Pedda Anantapuram village in Atmakur mandal, abutting the reserve forest under Nallamala’s Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Following the incident, Forest Department officials had visited all the fringe villages and asked the inhabitants to keep their cattle safe at night and not to graze them in the reserve forest area.

The department has been compensating the villagers for the loss of cattle in the wild animal attacks. The villagers, however, have demanded better protection from such attacks.