Tiger strays from Srisailam Reserve forest, kills a cow

June 19, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ATMAKUR (NANDYAL DT.)

The villagers in the fringe areas tend to take their cows grazing into the banned forest area, which leads to such incidents, says Forest official

Ramesh Susarla
A tiger from the Srisailam Tiger Reserve strayed out of the forest and killed a cow at Pedda Anantapuram, a fringe village in Atmakur Mandal of Nandyal District, in the wee hours of Monday.

Srisailam Riger Reserve Deputy Field Director and Atmakur Forest Division Divisional Forest Officer Alan Chong Teron told The Hindu that suitable compensation would be paid to the cow’s owner after estimating the loss.

The residents of villages in the fringe areas of the tiger reserve tend to take their cows into the forest for grazing, which is banned. They do not take adequate safety measures to protect their cattle, which leads to such incidents once in a while, he said.

The Forest Department has been making arrangements for sufficient water availability for the wild animals within the forest from time to time.

On March 6 this year, four tiger cubs were found near Pedda Gummadapuram in Kothapalli mandal of the same forest division.

“It is a matter of relief that no human was attacked or killed in the last several years,” Mr. Alan Chong said.

