Tiger sighted along Polavaram project canal in Andhra Pradesh

Wildlife authorities capture its movements through camera traps

An adult tiger was sighted on Friday night in a casuarina plantation on a hilly area along the Polavaram project canal in Prathipadu mandal in Kakinada district.

The Rajahmundry Wildlife Management Division swung into action on being alerted by the locals on the incidences of three cattle kills over the past three weeks within the five-km range.

Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife-Rajamundry) C. Selvam said on Saturday that the authorities had captured the presence of an adult tiger on a hill along the Polavaram project canal on Friday night through camera trap.

“We are yet to establish the exact route of the tiger that has been photographed. We have identified the pug marks, based on which the tiger’s movements are being ascertained. However, a detailed investigation is being done to establish its route,” added Mr. Selvan.

The area where the tiger was sighted is adjacent to the Polavaram project canal and about five km from the Rajamundry-Visakhapatnam highway. However, the nearest human habitation is 3.5 km from the spot, according the forest officials monitoring the tiger’s movements.

The tiger is now roaming in the territorial forest area. “We have installed more cameras to trace the movements of the tiger”, added Mr. Selvam.