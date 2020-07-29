Tiger protection measures have my full support: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released posters and brochures brought out by the Forest Department on the conservation of tiger to mark Global Tiger Day. He appreciated the efforts of the department in conserving the tiger habitat and promised all support to the initiatives of the department.
Special Chief Secretary, (Forests and Environment), Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, N. Prateep Kumar, and Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Rahul Pandey were among those present.
Focus area
Mr. Prateep Kumar said that the conservation of tiger has been one of major activities of the department in the State. The Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve is the largest in the country spread over 3,727.82 square km. The number of tigers in the NSTR has gone up to 60, according to latest camera trap images.
The department has been taking measures such as enlisting the support of members of the Chenchu tribe and ensuring continuous patrolling of the forest reserve and the adjoining sanctuaries to protect the big cat.
