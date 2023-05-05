Tiger presence spreads panic among residents at forest fringe areas in Palnadu district

May 05, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The movement of at least three big cats have been identified in the forest fringe areas of Palnadu district, spreading panic among villagers. One mother tiger and two cubs are reportedly roaming Durgi, Bollapalli, Karampudi and Veldurthi mandals. The animals are believed to have come out of the reserve forest in search of new territories.

According to forest officials and villagers, the tigers killed a cow at Gajapuram village in Durgi mandal on April 24. The incident came to the notice of the department on April 26, District Forest Officer N. Ramachandra Rao told The Hindu. He said that based on the information given by the villagers and the pugmarks found on the site, the department confirmed the movement of tigers at Gajapuram and other areas in the district.

First-hand account

Govind, a farmhand from Gajapuram village, says: “I saw two tigers around midnight; one small and the other big. They were playing in the fields. I had come to water the crops. Upon seeing them, I fled. The next day, the villagers came to know that a cow had been killed. There were pugmarks where the cow had been killed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, on the advice of the forest officials, the villagers buried the carcass; no villager came forward to claim ownership of the cow, Mr. Ramachandra Rao said.

‘Natural behaviour’

Mr. Rao further said they came to know about the killing of a cow by tigers at Gajapuram on April 26. “This area is part of Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Here, we also have Vijayapuri South Wildlife Range. Palnadu district do have tigers and it is nothing new. As per the recent census, we estimated that Andhra Pradesh has 75 tigers. Out of the 75, 73 are in NSTR and the remaining 2 are in Papikonda Reserve Forest area.” He said the number of the big cats in NSTR rose from 67 in 2020 to 73 in 2022. “It is natural for them to find a new territory,” he added.

Each tiger has a territory of 25-50 sq.km. As new tigers emerged, they started searching for new habitation, he added.

Safety measures

The DFO explained that the department has taken many measures to ensure that the tigers remain in their habitation. They include arranging over 50 saucer pits in Palnadu district alone, digging mini percolation tanks, ensuring prey-base protection, maintaining the fireline (controlled burning of forest areas to prevent wildfires) and spreading awareness among the public. An anti-poaching squad is operating from Macherla and it is reporting daily.

Meanwhile, the forest department has installed over 50 CCTV cameras and another 50 will be arranged for in the next 24 hours to trace the movement of the tigers.