Tiger on the prowl leaves Nandyal villagers in panic

April 14, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger on the prowl at Rudravaram in Allagadda mandal in Nandyal district created a panic among the residents. the villagers saw the tiger in corn fields on April 12 (Wednesday) and informed the forest officials, who visited the village and found the pug marks on April 13 (Thursday).  

Nandyal District Forest Officer Vineet Kumar said the area is near the Telugu Ganga canal and it was the corridor between the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) and Srisailam Forest Range, adding that such movement was common.

“There is no cause for concern. The villagers have been told to remain alert and not to venture out in the night,” the DFO said.

Keshaboina Shiva, a farmer went to his fields around 4 a.m. and heard the roar of a tiger. He said that he saw the animal moving towards another hamlet and killing a dog.

