Tiger keeps officials and people on tenterhooks

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATHIPURAM
September 02, 2022 23:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger’s movement in many mandals of both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts continues to keep officials and villagers on tenterhooks.

The tiger has so far killed six cows in the two districts.

Parvatipuram Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar directed District Forest Officer S. Venaktesh to take all necessary steps to reduce the agony of the people who were having sleepless nights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venaktesh said that special teams had been formed to track the movements of the tiger.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that it was found to be moving between Parvatipuram-Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju district at present. An action plan was being finalised to protect people and domestic animals. The forest department was taking steps to pay the compensation to the owners of domestic animals which were killed by the tiger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app