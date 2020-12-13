Andhra Pradesh

Tiger dies of multi-organ failure at Vizag ARC

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Nandani Salaria, on Saturday announced that a 24-year-old tiger named Vinay which was housed at the Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) died in the early hours of Saturday after suffering from multi-organ failure.

Vinay was rescued from Famous Circus, Kolkata on June 12, 2002 and was housed at ARC Visakhapatnam since then. The animal outlived its life span and died after multi-organ failure due to old age, she said.

