Tiger cub rescued from Nallamalla forest dies at SV Zoo Park

May 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The five-month-old cub was one of the four rescued in March; blood samples of other cubs sent for testing for similar ailments

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A tiger cub died from kidney and liver disorders at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati two days ago.

The five-month-old cub was one of the four rescued in March from the Nallamala forest in Nandyal district. The cubs had to be shifted to the zoo after the efforts of the forest authorities to reunite them with their mother turned futile.

The zoo management arranged a special enclosure for the cubs to ensure their safety. The cubs grew stronger and gained weight.

However, one of them suddenly fell sick and died on May 29.

The autopsy report revealed that the cub suffered from liver and kidney-related ailments.

As per the information from the zoo management, blood samples of the other cubs were sent to Hyderabad to know if they were also suffering from similar ailments.

