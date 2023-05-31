HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger cub rescued from Nallamalla forest dies at SV Zoo Park

The five-month-old cub was one of the four rescued in March; blood samples of other cubs sent for testing for similar ailments

May 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A tiger cub died from kidney and liver disorders at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati two days ago.

The five-month-old cub was one of the four rescued in March from the Nallamala forest in Nandyal district. The cubs had to be shifted to the zoo after the efforts of the forest authorities to reunite them with their mother turned futile.

The zoo management arranged a special enclosure for the cubs to ensure their safety. The cubs grew stronger and gained weight.

However, one of them suddenly fell sick and died on May 29.

The autopsy report revealed that the cub suffered from liver and kidney-related ailments.

As per the information from the zoo management, blood samples of the other cubs were sent to Hyderabad to know if they were also suffering from similar ailments.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.