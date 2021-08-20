Tiger count goes up in NSTR as conservation effort pays off

Big cat numbers up by 16; wild animals now move freely, thanks to COVID curbs

The population of big cats in the expansive Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve(NSTR) has increased by 16 in a year, thanks to the sustained conservation efforts by the forest staff by roping in the indigenous Chenchu people under the ambitious Project Tiger.

Following the restrictions imposed on the movement of people to combat COVID-19, the majestic Royal Bengal tiger and other wild animals now move more freely in the NSTR, says NSTR Field Director Y. Srinivasa Reddy, after examining the recordings of the camera traps set up in the Nallamalla hill ranges, offshoot of the Eastern Ghats, and having a look at the Monitoring System for Tigers- Intensive protection and Ecological Status (M-StrIPES) mobile app introduced to oversee the patrolling effort by the staff at the grassroot level.

“The tiger count was 47 in the previous fiscal. Now it is 63,” he explains with a sense of satisfaction over the “save our stripes” campaign yielding positive results. “We expect the numbers to go up further in the NSTR this year,” Mr. Reddy expressed confidence during a conversation with The Hindu.

This was at a time when their numbers were dwindling elsewhere. Phase IV monitoring for 2020-21 has been completed in May this year.\

Camera traps

As many 1,000 camera traps have been installed per 100 sq. km to constantly monitor the movement of wild animals in their natural habitat and prevent any illegal activities through the 63 anti-poaching camps, six strike forces, 14 check-posts, four wildlife protection and rescue parties and three river parties, in the 3727.82 square km NSTR comprising the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary and Gundla Brahmeswaram Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Big cats and other wild animals can be sighted more often in the wild now in the wake of restrictions in movement of people imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from humans to wild animals,” he adds referring to sighting of the wild animals even on the Srisailam-Dornala highway.

As many as 26 solar pumpsets were set up in the interior areas where conventional electricity connections were ruled out to ensure water for the wild animals, especially during summer. “Mana NSTR — Clean and Green NSTR” taken up by the NSTR in collaboration with Rapidue Technologies P L from this June to collect, segregate and recycle plastic waste had made the NSTR more environment-friendly.

As much as 350 kg of plastic litters were collected so far so that the animals do not consume them, Mr. Reddy adds.

During the peak of COVID-19, eco-tourism centres and sanctuaries were closed down to prevent the spread of pandemic, says Markapur Divisional Forest Officer A. Vignesh.

Saucer pits

Frontline staff and outsourced persons were vaccinated and medical camps held in the Chenchu habitations and fringe villages. As many as 135 saucer pits were constructed to ensure water for wild animals in the division during dry spell, he adds.