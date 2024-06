A tiger reportedly attacked a moving car at Kadirinaidupalli on Nellore-Mumbai highway on Monday morning. None was injured in the incident, but the front of the car was damaged. The animal is said to have run away after the incident. Villagers residing near the forest area were in panic after news spread of the tiger’s movement. Forest officials were trying to track the big cat.

