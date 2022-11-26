Tiff between the couple leads to infant’s death

November 26, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A six-month-old infant, Nikhil, was killed on the spot when his father allegedly banged the child to the ground following a tiff with his wife on Saturday.

According to information, Raju (22) and Swathi (19), who got married last year had a six-month-old child and were residing at Waterhouse Colony in Srikalahasti town. As the boy had fallen sick four days ago, Swathi reportedly kept repeatedly asking Raju to take him to the government hospital, but to no avail.

Against this backdrop, the couple had a tiff in the morning. While the child was crying loudly, the upset father allegedly lifted him into the air and banged him to the ground, leading to his instantaneous death. The mother’s wails caught the attention of the neighbours, who rushed to the couple’s house. Though efforts were made to take the child to the hospital, he was found dead. The area police visited the spot and took up further investigation.

