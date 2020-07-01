TIDCO buildings converted into 2,000-bed COVID Care Centre in E. Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy announced that a group of buildings of the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) had been converted into a 2000-bed COVID Care Centre and quarantine centre at Bodasakurru in Konaseema in East Godavari district.
“The facility is being readied to use within a week. The building will have all requisite facilities, including a mess to prepare food for the patients,” said Mr. Muralidhar, who inspected the preparations on Wednesday.
The Collector directed the Amalapuram Municipality and revenue authorities to see to it that all the basic amenities were in place before the buildings were thrown open for people, and also warned of action against anyone who tried to create hurdles in the process.
On the existing health infrastructure in the district, Mr. Muralidhar said that a 3000-bedded COVID Care Centre was already functioning at Bommuru near Rajamahendravaram. In addition to this, he said that 15 hospitals had been designated as the COVID-19 hospitals to meet any exigency.
Meanwhile, Kakinada city and rural areas reported 36 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, 27 were from the city. Of the total cases of 140 reported from this region, 98 were from the city and the rest from rural areas.
The tally in East Godavari district is 1,485.
