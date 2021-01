Tirumala

19 January 2021 01:15 IST

The online quota of ₹300 special entry tickets will be released at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken by the TTD on Monday. About 20,000 tickets will be made available to devotees on a daily basis. Devotees can also book online accommodation at both Tirumala and Tirupati from 3 p.m. the same afternoon.

