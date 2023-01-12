ADVERTISEMENT

Thyagaraja Aradhana held amid religious fervour at Ongole

January 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

‘Pancharatna Kritis’ composed by the saint-composer were rendered; ‘Koodaravalli’ celebrated at many temples

The Hindu Bureau

:

The precincts of the Thyagaraja Mandiram reverberated with some fine Carnatic music during the Thyagaraja Aradhana festival held here on Thursday.

The famous ‘Pancharatna Kritis’ composed by the saint-composer were rendered on the occasion. A musical ensemble paid homage to the legendary son of the soil, whose ancestors hailed from the non-descript Kakarla village near Cumbum in Prakasam district.

Mandiram managing trustee Sriramachandra Murthy highlighted the songs composed in chaste Telugu by the saint-composer in praise of Lord Rama.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, ‘Koodaravalli’, a function celebrated based on Andal’s ‘pasuram’ was celebrated at the Ananda Kodandarama temple and other temples here. ‘Thirupavai‘ sung by the woman Alwar of the Bhakti movement praising Lord Sriman Narayana, was rendered on the occasion, said temple managing trustee G. Subbaiah Sharma. Unmarried girls sung “Koodaarai vellum seer Govinda…” as the Lord had blessed Andal, referred as Godadevi, with the boon of marriage. They offered pails of butter and ‘akkara adisial‘ (rice cooked with milk, ghee and jaggery) seeking early marriage ending their fast during the auspicious month of ‘Dhanur’‘.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US