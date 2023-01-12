Thyagaraja Aradhana held amid religious fervour at Ongole

January 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

:

The precincts of the Thyagaraja Mandiram reverberated with some fine Carnatic music during the Thyagaraja Aradhana festival held here on Thursday.

The famous ‘Pancharatna Kritis’ composed by the saint-composer were rendered on the occasion. A musical ensemble paid homage to the legendary son of the soil, whose ancestors hailed from the non-descript Kakarla village near Cumbum in Prakasam district.

Mandiram managing trustee Sriramachandra Murthy highlighted the songs composed in chaste Telugu by the saint-composer in praise of Lord Rama.

Meanwhile, ‘Koodaravalli’, a function celebrated based on Andal’s ‘pasuram’ was celebrated at the Ananda Kodandarama temple and other temples here. ‘Thirupavai‘ sung by the woman Alwar of the Bhakti movement praising Lord Sriman Narayana, was rendered on the occasion, said temple managing trustee G. Subbaiah Sharma. Unmarried girls sung “Koodaarai vellum seer Govinda…” as the Lord had blessed Andal, referred as Godadevi, with the boon of marriage. They offered pails of butter and ‘akkara adisial‘ (rice cooked with milk, ghee and jaggery) seeking early marriage ending their fast during the auspicious month of ‘Dhanur’‘.