Thwart ‘vicious campaign’ by a section of media on land reforms, A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials  

August 31, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has denouncing the “vicious and false campaign by a section of the media” against the State government’s efforts to usher in revolutionary changes in the Revenue Department.

In a review meeting organised on the ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha’ scheme at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on August 31 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to launch a public awareness campaign on the benefits of implementation of the land reforms.

Mr. Jagan said a section of the media was envious of the policies and decisions being taken by the government, and was trying to influence people by distorting facts and publishing lies.

“It is necessary to thwart such reporting efficiently,” the Chief Minister said, adding that “people should know the benefits of the resurvey of lands and the positive outcomes from the simplified process of registrations and implementation of reforms in the Revenue Department.”

While there were one or two surveyors in every mandal in other States, Andhra Pradesh had surveyors in every village, and they were striving to maintain records in a fool-proof manner for protecting the rights of the landowners, he said.

“The registrations are being done at the village secretariats for the benefit of the people. We are also striving to use technology to enable people to get their transactions registered from their homes. But the media is twisting the facts and spreading lies to discredit the government,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He directed the officials to explore the possibility of extending the registration services in all the 2,000 villages where survey had been completed in all respects.

The officials should take steps to ensure a hassle-free registration process in all the villages and establish mobile courts at the mandal level to resolve grievances and disputes, if any, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 91.93% verification of properties in the urban areas had been completed and the Ortho Rectified Images (ORI) process was over in 66 municipalities.

The Chief Minister advised them to constitute special teams to expedite the survey.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) B. Mutyala Naidu was among others present.

