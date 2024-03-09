GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thunderstorms predicted in north coastal Andhra Pradesh for two days

Rayalaseema likely to experience hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather at Isolated places in the two days

March 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on March 10 and 11.

The IMD said this is because the trough moving from Telangana to Comorin is now running from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level, and the cyclonic circulation over Telangana is now lying over south Odisha and neighbouring areas extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema region will likely experience hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather at Isolated places in the next two days.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather

