Thunderstorms may continue till June 17

Thunderstorms with lightning is expected to continue at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam till June 17 and in Rayalaseema on June 13, the IMD officials said on Friday.

With the southwest monsoon remaining vigorous over Rayalaseema and active over coastal A.P., high rainfall occurred at Avanigadda in Krishna district and at isolated places in Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

The chief amounts of rainfall (recorded in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday are: Avanigada (Krishna) 13 mm; Vizianagaram and Ardhaveedu (Prakasam) 6 mm each; Macherla (Guntur) and Bheemunipatnam (Visakhapatnam) (5 mm each, Vararamachandrapur (East Godavari) , Ranastalam, Visakhapatnam 4 mm each.

Fishermen cautioned

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has warned of strong surface winds with speed reaching up to 50 km per hour along and off coastal A.P. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till Saturday evening.