Thunderstorms likely in Andhra Pradesh for next four days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are likely at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh and Yanam as the Southwest Monsoon further advanced into the remaining parts of the central and northern Arabian Sea, and more parts of Maharashtra on June 9 (Sunday).

As of Sunday, the monsoon reached up to Vizianagaram. While light to moderate rain is expected at a few places across the State until June 16, thunderstorms are likely to continue in the State until June 14, as per the IMD forecast.

Under the influence of the advancing monsoon, isolated places in the districts of Eluru, Palnadu, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai will receive light rain as well as lightning on June 10, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, which urged people to be careful while stepping out during thunderstorms.

Chinaganipalle in Sri Sathya Sai district received the day’s maximum rainfall of 19 mm, followed by Mundlamuru in Prakasam (17.25 mm) and Allampadu in Tirupati (17 mm) on Sunday. Other parts of the Rayalaseema region also received light to very light rain, per the real-time rainfall data provided by the A.P. State Development and Planning Society at 7 p.m.