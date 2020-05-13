Thunderstorms likely from May 15-18

Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places over north-coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam from May 14 to 18, and at isolated places in south-coastal A.P. from May 15 to May 18, the IMD said on Wednesday.

A low pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Andaman and its neighbourhood. The low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16, the IMD said.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has warned fishermen of adverse weather over south and central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea from May 15 and advised them against venturing into south and central Bay of Bengal from that day. Fishermen,who are already out at sea over these regions have been advised to return to the coast by May 14.